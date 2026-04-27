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SPPU clears wage hike, insurance plan, 50,000 faculty pay, dance complex project

To ease students’ financial burden, the council approved a wage hike under the “Earn and Learn” scheme

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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The Management Council of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has approved a series of measures to strengthen student welfare, improve academic standards, and expand campus facilities.

To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000 per month. (FILE)

To ease students’ financial burden, the council approved a wage hike under the “Earn and Learn” scheme. Officials said, “The hourly honorarium has been raised from 55 to 65, a decision expected to benefit hundreds of students, while adding an estimated financial commitment of 1 crore to the university’s budget.”

For student safety, the council sanctioned 40 lakh to renew the Student Accident Insurance Scheme for the 2026–27 academic year. It also formed a committee, chaired by Principal Nitin Ghorpade, to address recurring examination-related issues and recommend long-term solutions.

To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000 per month, aimed at attracting and retaining qualified educators.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU clears wage hike, insurance plan, 50,000 faculty pay, dance complex project
Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU clears wage hike, insurance plan, 50,000 faculty pay, dance complex project
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