SPPU clears wage hike, insurance plan, ₹50,000 faculty pay, dance complex project

The Management Council of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has approved a series of measures to strengthen student welfare, improve academic standards, and expand campus facilities. To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per month. (FILE)

To ease students’ financial burden, the council approved a wage hike under the “Earn and Learn” scheme. Officials said, “The hourly honorarium has been raised from ₹55 to ₹65, a decision expected to benefit hundreds of students, while adding an estimated financial commitment of ₹1 crore to the university’s budget.”

For student safety, the council sanctioned ₹40 lakh to renew the Student Accident Insurance Scheme for the 2026–27 academic year. It also formed a committee, chaired by Principal Nitin Ghorpade, to address recurring examination-related issues and recommend long-term solutions.

To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per month, aimed at attracting and retaining qualified educators.

The university will continue its collaboration with Ruby Hall Clinic to strengthen on-campus healthcare and emergency services.

Approval was also granted to appoint an academic coordinator for the Ahilyanagar sub-centre.

In a cultural initiative, the council gave in-principle approval for a world-class dance complex on about three acres within the campus under a CSR initiative by the Indian Classical Dance Promotion Institute. The project aims to create a platform for interaction between internationally acclaimed artists and performing arts students.

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi said, “The university is committed to maintaining a dynamic balance between student welfare, academic excellence, and cultural enrichment. These decisions reflect our resolve to build an inclusive, forward-looking academic ecosystem that responds to both educational and societal needs.”