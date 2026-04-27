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    SPPU clears wage hike, insurance plan, ₹50,000 faculty pay, dance complex project

    To ease students’ financial burden, the council approved a wage hike under the “Earn and Learn” scheme

    Published on: Apr 27, 2026 4:50 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
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    The Management Council of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has approved a series of measures to strengthen student welfare, improve academic standards, and expand campus facilities.

    To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per month. (FILE)
    To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per month. (FILE)

    To ease students’ financial burden, the council approved a wage hike under the “Earn and Learn” scheme. Officials said, “The hourly honorarium has been raised from 55 to 65, a decision expected to benefit hundreds of students, while adding an estimated financial commitment of 1 crore to the university’s budget.”

    For student safety, the council sanctioned 40 lakh to renew the Student Accident Insurance Scheme for the 2026–27 academic year. It also formed a committee, chaired by Principal Nitin Ghorpade, to address recurring examination-related issues and recommend long-term solutions.

    To improve teaching quality, the honorarium for contract-based faculty has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000 per month, aimed at attracting and retaining qualified educators.

    The university will continue its collaboration with Ruby Hall Clinic to strengthen on-campus healthcare and emergency services.

    Approval was also granted to appoint an academic coordinator for the Ahilyanagar sub-centre.

    In a cultural initiative, the council gave in-principle approval for a world-class dance complex on about three acres within the campus under a CSR initiative by the Indian Classical Dance Promotion Institute. The project aims to create a platform for interaction between internationally acclaimed artists and performing arts students.

    SPPU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi said, “The university is committed to maintaining a dynamic balance between student welfare, academic excellence, and cultural enrichment. These decisions reflect our resolve to build an inclusive, forward-looking academic ecosystem that responds to both educational and societal needs.”

    News/Cities/Pune News/SPPU Clears Wage Hike, Insurance Plan, ₹50,000 Faculty Pay, Dance Complex Project
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