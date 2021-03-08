SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity

The first-semester examination at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been delayed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to start on March 15, however, no schedule or timetable has been declared by any departments.

The examination has now been moved to the month of April, and it has made students and affiliated college administrations confused about exam preparations.

“The first semester exams are being postponed to April and conducting exams so late will not be right for the academic year. Most of the principals are of the opinion that the first and second semester exams should be held together. Since the decision is delayed, it is impacting student preparations. The colleges are not getting any clear idea about conducting exams. We will discuss this issue on priority in the SPPU management council meeting soon,” said Prof Sudhakar Jadhav, secretary of state college principals mahasangh and also a member of the SPPU management council.

On the other hand, the college administration and faculties are confused about the examination.

Sopan Rathod, president of SPPU teachers’ association said, “If the SPPU administration had begun the preparation of the exam in the month of January, things would have processed smoothly. As the exam process is getting delayed, now it is demanded that both the semester exams should be held together and many things need to be cleared for us, students and the college administration.”

Last year, from October 12, 2020, the SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled.

From the first day onwards, both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the declaration of results. For offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a one-hour duration.

The condition of students who are preparing for the examination is similar.

Priyanka Munje, a second-year science student said, “I am regularly studying for all the subjects of the syllabus, but as we don’t know when exams are going to be held it is becoming difficult to plan our timetable. We hope that SPPU doesn’t declare the exam schedule suddenly since we need some time for revision.”