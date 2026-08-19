SPPU, Mumbai University to offer joint MTech programmes

In a first for Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the university will offer joint postgraduate technology programmes with the University of Mumbai (MU), allowing students to earn academic credits from both universities, SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi said on Tuesday during a media interaction.

The proposed programme will have 25 seats, with admissions through an entrance examination conducted by both universities. (HT)

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Gosavi said the two varsities recently signed an MoU to launch MTech programmes in Energy Studies and Nanoscience/Nanotechnology. The programmes will be jointly conducted by SPPU’s Centre for Energy Studies and MU’s Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

The proposed programme will have 25 seats, with admissions through an entrance examination conducted by both universities.

Students may study at both institutions, including spending one year at SPPU and the second at MU, or earning credits from courses offered by both universities.

Gosavi said the collaboration would combine SPPU’s decades of research experience in energy studies with MU’s advanced infrastructure and expertise in nanotechnology.

“This is the first time that SPPU is entering into such a joint postgraduate technology programme with another university,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gosavi stressed the need for colleges to share faculty, laboratories and infrastructure under the National Education Policy (NEP), with stronger institutions serving as “lead colleges” within clusters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gosavi stressed the need for colleges to share faculty, laboratories and infrastructure under the National Education Policy (NEP), with stronger institutions serving as “lead colleges” within clusters. {{/usCountry}}

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SPPU is also looking to expand its interdisciplinary research model by bringing together fields such as material science, electronics, computer science, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop technologies for societal needs.