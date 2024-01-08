SPPU raises students’ remuneration under ‘Earn and Learn Scheme’

The student development board of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued a circular increasing the remuneration of students from various departments and affiliated colleges of the varsity participating in the ‘Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Earn and Learn Scheme’ from ₹45 per hour to ₹55 per hour. The revised remuneration is effective from January 1, 2024. Senate members of the SPPU as well as various student organisations had written to the SPPU administration regarding an increase in remuneration of students studying in colleges affiliated to the university. (HT PHOTO)

For the past many months, students had been demanding a raise in remuneration under this scheme. Senate members of the SPPU as well as various student organisations had written to the SPPU administration regarding an increase in remuneration of students studying in colleges affiliated to the university. Also, some members had presented resolutions and proposals in this context in the university’s senate meeting in the past. It was decided around three months ago in the management council meeting whereas the decision had not yet been implemented. Therefore, questions were being raised by students about when the decision to increase the students’ remuneration under the ‘Earn and Learn Scheme’ would be implemented. Finally, the university released a circular on Saturday that the decision to increase the remuneration will be implemented from January 1 this year.

Devidas Vaidande, SPPU member of the management council, said, “The university administration has given some tasks to the students with the aim of making them self-reliant through the ‘Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Earn and Learn Scheme’. Now, it is going to be amended and students will be given skill-based assignments. If a student is good at computer work, he will be given work related to that whereas if a student is good at garden work, he will be given work related to that.”

“The students are happy that the university administration has decided to increase the stipend of the students participating in the Earn and Learn Scheme in colleges affiliated to the university. However, the university should also improve the assignments given to the students so that students can acquire some skills while completing their education,” said Satosh Dhore, former senate member.

Rahul Sasane said, “On behalf of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, we have been fighting for an increase in the remuneration under the Earn and Learn Scheme since last year. This struggle has now succeeded and the remuneration has been increased.”