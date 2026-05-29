SPPU recommends 77% fee cut for ILS Law College

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has proposed substantial reductions in several non-tuition charges levied by ILS Law College, Pune. In the “other activities fees” component, it recommended reducing the amount from ₹36,460 to ₹4,340 for the upcoming academic year. The proposed revision reflects an 88% reduction under that category, while the overall fee reduction is up to 77%.

Recently, the college’s fee structure came under scrutiny after students questioned the legality and approval status of certain collected charges and approached the Bombay High Court. (HT FILE)

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Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro vice-chancellor, confirmed that the proposal is currently under process. “The proposal is underway and under active consideration. The fee regulation committee is expected to submit its report on the matter soon,” Kalkar said.

The latest fee fixation records were accessed on Wednesday after Krishna Sathe, general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), sought official information from SPPU regarding the fee approval and fixation mechanism applicable to the institution.

According to officials, several components have undergone substantial downward revision. The moot court fee, earlier ₹2,850, has been recommended at ₹1,000, while charges for e-learning facilities have been reduced from ₹5,250 to ₹250. Print resource charges have been scaled down from ₹3,800 to ₹50 and electronic resource fees from ₹3,950 to ₹1,000. Legal aid charges have similarly been reduced from ₹1,030 to ₹70.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the revised recommendations, those associated with the matter estimated that the overall payable annual fee could reduce from ₹41,635 in 2024-25 to approximately ₹9,515, translating to a nearly 77% reduction in the total financial liability on students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the revised recommendations, those associated with the matter estimated that the overall payable annual fee could reduce from ₹41,635 in 2024-25 to approximately ₹9,515, translating to a nearly 77% reduction in the total financial liability on students. {{/usCountry}}

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Mujaji V Rasve, SPPU deputy registrar, said, “The university’s approved fee structure records were available on its official portal and also shared the approved “other fees” structure applicable to the LLB (three years) and BA LLB (five year) programmes at ILS Law College.”

“The revised fee components are part of the university’s fee fixation process for the LLB and BA LLB courses for the 2026-27 academic year. These recommendations have been suggested under the scrutiny and approval mechanism followed for aided professional courses affiliated to the university,” an SPPU official said.

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Recently, the college’s fee structure came under scrutiny after students questioned the legality and approval status of certain collected charges and approached the Bombay High Court. The matter subsequently led to intervention by the directorate of higher education and related proceedings before the court.

“Students and parents must understand that no educational institution can impose arbitrary fees. There is a proper legal process, competent authority and regulatory framework for determining fee structures,” said Akash Pawar, a law student at ILS Law College.

Officials at ILS Law College, Pune, were unavailable for comment.