SPPU to conduct research on immunity-boosting properties of Ashwagandha

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has provided an opportunity to the people to participate in the ongoing research of the ministry of Ayush to prove the immunity-boosting effect of the medicinal plant ‘Ashwagandha’ post-Covid-19 vaccination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a part of the national programme of the ministry of Ayush, the research project has been started to examine the efficacy of Ashwagandha after vaccination for Covid-19 that can help in boosting immunity.

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, national researcher, ministry of Ayush, said, “The ministry has undertaken such national-level research projects to prove the usefulness of Ayurvedic medicines and to promote them far and wide. Scientific research on Ashwagandha is a part of it. More and more citizens should participate in this research and help to take Ayurveda forward.”

The concept of the project was developed by Dr Patwardhan and Dr Arvind Chopra is the head of the study. The medical officer Dr Shashikant Dudhgaonkar at the health centre and Dr Girish Tillu from the department of health sciences, of the university along with the research students are working on the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr NS Umrani, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “The university is providing students and teachers with the opportunity to work on the basic issues of the society, instead of just theory-oriented courses at the university.”

“It is a matter of pride for the university that many professors and students are working on this subject,” said Umrani.

The centre of the research project in Pune is located at SPPU. The project is ongoing at other six centres spread across the country – Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Hassan and Belgaum.

Dr Tillu said that citizens participating in this project will be given Ashwagandha capsules after vaccination.

“The study aims to evaluate how much immunity is enhanced by taking these capsules additionally. Previous research has shown that Ashwagandha is useful in many ailments; including boosting immunity. The participants in the research will be provided with complete health care and they will not incur any form of financial expenditure,” said Dr Tillu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who can participate?

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 years are required to visit the university health centre within seven days after receiving the first or the second dose of the vaccine. There they will be briefed on the details of this research. Citizens who are willing to participate will be given a health check-up and provided with Ashwagandha capsules. These capsules are expected to be taken as instructed. Assessments will be carried out at regular intervals. The cost of travel will be borne by the centre, added Dr Tillu.