Pune : The landmark 100th edition of the All India Marathi Literary Conference (Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) will be held at the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University ( SPPU) from January 28 to 31, 2027, marking a significant milestone in the century-long journey of Marathi literature.

SPPU to host historic 100th All India Marathi Literary Conference

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Announcing the decision at a press conference on Sunday, June 14, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal President Yogesh Soman said the four-day conference would be organised on a grand scale befitting its historic centenary edition.

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the Mahamandal’s office-bearers and member organisations held in Pune on Sunday. Before finalising the venue, a selection committee inspected several locations, including SP College, Fergusson College and the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus.

According to Soman, the university was chosen after considering factors such as the availability of a large venue, ample parking facilities and institutional support. He said Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi assured the organisers of full cooperation from the university’s faculty and staff for the successful conduct of the event.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by members of the Mahamandal, including President of the 99th All India Marathi Literary Conference Vishwas Patil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by members of the Mahamandal, including President of the 99th All India Marathi Literary Conference Vishwas Patil. {{/usCountry}}

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The responsibility of organising the prestigious event has been entrusted to Samarth Yuva Foundation. Its president, Rajesh Pande, said the centenary conference would be planned as a global celebration of Marathi language and literature, with efforts to connect Marathi-speaking communities across the world.

The All India Marathi Literary Conference is regarded as one of the most influential literary platforms in the Marathi-speaking world and has played a key role in promoting Marathi language, literature and culture for nearly a century.”

Key Announcements

President Selection Process :

The process of selecting the president of the 100th All India Marathi Literary Conference will begin in August 2026.

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Affiliated literary organisations will be invited to submit nominations, after which a selection committee will finalise the name of the conference president.

‘Nandi Shambharavya Sahitya Sammelanachi’ Initiative :

As a prelude to the centenary conference, the Mahamandal will launch ‘Nandi Shambharavya Sahitya Sammelanachi’, a statewide literary awareness initiative.

Under the programme, 99 literary events will be organised across Maharashtra between August 15, 2026 and January 15, 2027, including at 48 locations that have previously hosted the literary conference, to build public engagement ahead of the historic gathering.