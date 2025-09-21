SPPU to print degree certificates at India Security Press in Nashik

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday announced that it will now print its degree certificates, mark sheets, and other official documents at the government-run India Security Press (ISP) in Nashik. The move is aimed at enhancing the security, confidentiality, and credibility of the university’s credentials. SPPU on Saturday announced it will print degree certificates, mark sheets, and other official documents at the government-run India Security Press (ISP) in Nashik. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

University officials described the decision as a significant milestone in SPPU’s history. It follows a formal procurement process conducted by a committee formed under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Dr Suresh Gosavi and chaired by pro-Vice-Chancellor (pro-V-C) Dr Parag Kalkar. The committee also included examination director Dr Prabhakar Desai and other dignitaries.

Three printing presses from across the country had submitted bids as part of the tendering process. After conducting a site visit to ISP-Nashik and holding discussions with its officials, the procurement committee unanimously recommended awarding the contract to ISP.

According to the university, shifting the printing process to ISP will increase the number of mandatory security features applied to official stationery, from six under previous private contracts to 16, substantially strengthening anti-fraud safeguards and traceability.

SPPU noted that the ISP is one of India’s, and among the world’s most secure printing facilities. It handles the production of critical government documents such as passports, revenue stamps, election materials, liquor seals, defence identity cards, and academic stationery for various institutions.

The university has resolved that all future procurement of pre-printed stationery for certificates and related documents will be routed through ISP-Nashik.

Officials and management council members emphasised that the decision would improve transparency in certificate printing and address long-standing concerns. The university acknowledged that while previous private tenders were lower in cost, they only mandated six security parameters, leading to public criticism and questions about procurement loopholes.

Commenting on the development, a council member said, “I had proposed in the management council two years ago that certificate printing should be shifted to the government-run Indian Security Press. This decision will not only save the university crores of rupees but will also ensure that our certificates are far more secure.”