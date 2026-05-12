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SPPU warns colleges of admission freeze over faculty shortage

SPPU has warned colleges and institutions that admissions to first-year courses will be suspended if they fail to upload details of eligible teaching staff on the university’s portal by May 18

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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​Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has warned affiliated colleges and recognised institutions that admissions to first-year courses for the 2026–27 academic year will be suspended if they fail to upload details of eligible teaching staff on the university’s BOD portal by May 18.

SPPU has warned colleges and institutions that admissions to first-year courses will be suspended if they fail to upload details of eligible teaching staff on the university’s portal by May 18. (HT FILE)

The university has repeatedly extended deadlines for institutions to submit faculty strength data, but many have yet to complete the process. Calling the latest extension the “final opportunity,” SPPU said no further extension will be granted.

According to a circular issued on Monday, colleges and recognised institutions must maintain at least 50% of the minimum teaching staff prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the state government. Faculty considered for the requirement include regular and ad-hoc teachers appointed with university approval as of March 31, 2026.

The decision to suspend first-year admissions for non-compliant institutions was taken by the university’s academic council on January 24, 2026.

SPPU had earlier set March 31 as the deadline for faculty recruitment procedures, later extending it to April 15 and then May 9. However, the university found that many colleges and recognised institutions had still not uploaded faculty details on the BOD portal.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU warns colleges of admission freeze over faculty shortage
Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU warns colleges of admission freeze over faculty shortage
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