SRPF recruitment exam to be re-conducted on May 24

Weeks after the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 5 recruitment examination was put on hold over allegations that several questions were copied from a private guidebook, authorities have decided to reconduct the written test on May 24.

The May 2 examination had sparked controversy after candidates alleged that nearly 85 out of 100 questions were directly lifted from a practice paper titled Sarav Prashnasanch 10, published by Maharashtra Publication Academy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The fresh examination will be held for candidates appearing under SRPF Group 5, Daund, according to an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), SRPF, Pune.

The May 2 examination had sparked controversy after candidates alleged that nearly 85 out of 100 questions were directly lifted from a practice paper titled Sarav Prashnasanch 10, published by Maharashtra Publication Academy. Aspirants said the questions, answer options and sequence matched the guidebook exactly, raising concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process.

Following the allegations and protests, SRPF authorities suspended the recruitment process and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Officials have not yet clarified whether the inquiry into the alleged duplication and paper leak has been completed or whether any action has been taken.

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{{^usCountry}} “This examination was expected to be re-conducted. Going forward, the police department should conduct examinations more carefully and ensure necessary corrections, including spelling mistakes and other errors in the question paper,” said Vitthal Bade, head of Maharashtra Publication Academy, who claimed that 85 questions were taken from his guidebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This examination was expected to be re-conducted. Going forward, the police department should conduct examinations more carefully and ensure necessary corrections, including spelling mistakes and other errors in the question paper,” said Vitthal Bade, head of Maharashtra Publication Academy, who claimed that 85 questions were taken from his guidebook. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The decision has brought temporary relief to thousands of aspirants who had demanded a fair and transparent recruitment process. Candidates are awaiting further details on hall tickets and revised guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision has brought temporary relief to thousands of aspirants who had demanded a fair and transparent recruitment process. Candidates are awaiting further details on hall tickets and revised guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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