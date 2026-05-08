SSC Class 10 results will be declared May 8 at 1pm

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced on Thursday that the results of the Class 10 (SSC) examinations conducted in February–March 2026 will be declared on May 8 at 1:00 pm. "Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results will be released online through the board’s official result portals, including https://results.digilocker.gov.in, https://mahahsscboard.in, https://sscresult.mkcl.org, along with other listed websites. Students will be able to access their subject-wise marks online and download their scorecards. The board also arranged for digital mark sheets to be stored and accessed through the DigiLocker application.

Schools will be able to view their overall institutional results on the official board website using school login credentials.

Students can apply online from May 9 to May 23 to verify marks, obtain photocopies of answer sheets, and request re-evaluation in applicable subjects.

The board clarified that students seeking re-evaluation must first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet and apply within five working days, following the prescribed procedure and paying the required fee.

Students who pass the examination will be eligible for three opportunities under the Class Improvement Scheme, available in June–July 2026, February–March 2027, and June–July 2027.

The board also stated that applications for the supplementary examination scheduled for June–July 2026, including repeat candidates, private candidates, and those opting for grade improvement, will be accepted online. Further details will be issued separately.