ST depot staffer killed in a bus collision

A state transport (ST) woman employee was killed after a public transport bus hit a stationary bus at the parking lot of Vallabhnagar ST Bus depot in Pimpri at about 8:30 am on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Shilpa Gedam. Gedam, who worked as a technician at the depot, was rushed to a hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed at the police station, Prashant Wadkar of Partur depot was attempting to move a bus from the parking area. As another bus was obstructing the parking area, he took the driver’s seat of the stationary bus and tried to park it on the another side.

However, due to a technical fault, Wadkar failed to apply the brakes, resulting in the bus hitting a Shivshahi bus parked in front. Gedam, who was checking the oil level of the Shivshahi bus, was caught between both the vehicles and the wheels ran over her.

The administration of Vallabhnagar ST depot filed a complaint with the Pimpri police station. A case has been registered against Wadkar, who was driving the bus at the time of the accident.