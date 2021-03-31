Stallholders’ association seeks PCB permission to remove debris at Fashion Street

The MG road hawkers and Pathari Association Seva Sanstha has submitted a written application to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) president and chief executive officer seeking permission to remove the burnt debris at Fashion Street.

The demands come at a time when the PCB is facing a severe shortage of funds even to carry out developmental activities in the area. The stall holders’ body which represents 448 legal vendors have expressed the desire to bear the cost of clearing, loading, and unloading the material. The letter specifically mentions bearing the costs of clearing off debris from the spot.

“We want the entire area to be cleared off the debris as businesses need to be restarted. All our vendors have sustained losses and removal of debris will take more than ten days. Also, new wiring must be put in place and the entire infrastructure upgradation will take a month. Vendors are ready to pool in funds and there is a lot of pressure on the association to start the market as families are without livelihood since Friday with no financial help and relief from the state so far,” said Yusuf Khan, vice president of the Sanstha.

Fashion Street vendors further added that there should not be any further delay in starting the market as the financial crisis was staring in their faces.

Over 600 shops were completely gutted after a major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Camp area of Pune late on Friday night, officials said. While there were no casualties in the blaze, the head of Pune Cantonment Board’s (PCB) fire department Prakash Hasabe was killed in a road accident while returning home after dousing fire.

The PCB administration is facing a severe shortage of funds as GST revenues worth ₹200 crores have yet not been released by the Central government despite persistent demands to the effect. The PCB does not have any funds to either repair and restore the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Market and even Fashion Street. The victims at both places are running from pillar to post seeking funds from parliamentarians, legislators, board administration, the district administration, and CSR funds so that their lost businesses can be restored. The Pune district collector after seeking individual reports from the PCB administration, Pune police, and tehsildar will present a report before deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar who will then issue directions to the administration.

The board has already petitioned the district collector seeking ₹5 crores for the restoration of Shivaji Market.