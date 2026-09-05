Startup Mantra: Changing the face of redevelopment

For housing society members, redevelopment is a once-in-a-lifetime undertaking. For developers, architects, lawyers and consultants, it is everyday business. This imbalance can leave residents uncertain about a developer’s credentials, their property’s title history, rent, parking and the fine print of agreements.

Founded in 2020 by Lakshminaarayanan Selvaraj guides housing societies through redevelopment and is now sharing its knowledge with a wider audience through Redevelopment Guru, a WhatsApp assistant. (HT PHOTO)

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Pune-based DreamsRedeveloped aims to close this information gap. Founded in 2020 by Lakshminaarayanan Selvaraj guides housing societies through redevelopment and is now sharing its knowledge with a wider audience through Redevelopment Guru, a WhatsApp assistant.

“Redevelopment in India runs on an information gap — a housing society goes through it once, while a developer does it every day,” says Lakshminaarayanan. “Every recommendation should be traced to a verifiable source such as Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) records and Inspector General of Registration (IGR) title history, rather than opinion.”

A problem experienced first-hand

The idea emerged from Lakshminaarayanan’s experience as chairman of a 14-owner apartment building in Ideal Colony, Kothrud. While the society considered redevelopment, he saw how inaccessible information delayed decisions and increased anxiety.

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{{^usCountry}} One member asked him, “Will I be alive when I get my new flat back?” The question captured the emotional and financial weight of a process that may take three to five years, particularly for senior citizens. Residents hand over an ageing building for demolition and reconstruction, often placing an asset representing much of their net worth at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One member asked him, “Will I be alive when I get my new flat back?” The question captured the emotional and financial weight of a process that may take three to five years, particularly for senior citizens. Residents hand over an ageing building for demolition and reconstruction, often placing an asset representing much of their net worth at risk. {{/usCountry}}

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“I felt that if such a platform had existed, we could have completed our redevelopment faster,” he says. “Cities that grew rapidly in the 1980s and 1990s would inevitably see redevelopment become a major part of real estate.”

Learning on the ground

DreamsRedeveloped keeps its core team at three people and works with over 40 professionals, including architects, lawyers and chartered accountants. It has built relationships with 112 developers across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

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Technology development was outsourced, and the proof of concept was implemented in 2022. The company then worked on assignments as a project management consultant to understand the difficulties societies face at every stage. Its offering underwent four to five iterations based on these lessons.

“A great deal of effort went into ideation because we are dealing substantially with senior citizens,” says Lakshminaarayanan. “We worked as project management consultants to see the problems first-hand.”

Since 2020, the company says it has worked with more than 400 housing societies in capacities, completed 125 feasibility reports and signed 24 projects. This experience underpins its digital services.

A guide on WhatsApp

Redevelopment Guru allows members to send “Guru” to 9699653592 and ask questions about

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rent, parking, agreements, a developer’s background or aspects of redevelopment. The assistant provides responses backed by records and helps users identify questions to ask their developer, management committee, or consultants.

WhatsApp was chosen because it is familiar to residents, including senior citizens, and requires no download or interface. Paid modules under development will cover feasibility reports, special general meeting vetting, agreement vetting and developer vetting. They will launch first through a web application and later through a mobile app.

“The aim is to make query resolution free and easily accessible,” he says. “For deeper decisions, paid services will provide structured checks when a society needs them.”

Building a scalable platform, DreamsRedeveloped earns through project management consultancy, charging the society and receiving fees from the developer. Its digital offerings will be priced service by service. The platform’s go-to-market push begins in September 2026, with paid services scheduled over the following two months.

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Funding and plans ahead

Initially bootstrapped, the startup raised ₹1.4 crore from friends and family. It has taken no loans and is now revenue-positive, according to its founder. Lakshminaarayanan says another funding round is currently unnecessary, with the next phase to be financed through revenue.

“In two years, we want to become Maharashtra’s redevelopment platform,” he says. “Over five years, the goal is to become the redevelopment platform for Bharat.”

Success will depend on turning field experience into a trusted, repeatable service while retaining the hand-holding societies require. Its proposition is simple: when residents make one of their financial decisions, reliable information should not be the hardest thing to obtain.