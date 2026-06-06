Startup Mantra: Hydrovert Energy is key player in India’s hydrogen fuel cell ecosystem

At a time when the world is urgently seeking cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, a Pune-based startup is quietly building technology that could redefine mobility and power generation.

Satyajit Phadke (in pic) and his wife Supriya are founders of Hydrovert Energy. (HT PHOTO)

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Supriya and Satyajit Phadke, Hydrovert Energy, which launched in 2021, is emerging as a key player in India’s hydrogen fuel cell ecosystem, combining deep scientific expertise with a clear vision for a zero-emission future.

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The company was born out of a simple yet powerful belief: that strong ideas, backed by focused effort, can evolve into transformative technologies.

For co-founder Satyajit, the journey has been shaped by over 15 years of experience in advanced energy systems. An alumnus of IIT Roorkee with a PhD from the University of Florida, he has worked at globally renowned institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton University. His research in energy storage has led to two patents filed in 2023 and one in 2024. He has also received international recognition, including a European Union-funded research fellowship in France.

Complementing this technical depth is Supriya, whose background bridges engineering and business. With a degree in computer engineering from MIT Pune and an MBA from Mannheim Business School in Germany, she brings over a decade of experience across global markets in sales, operations, and strategy. Together, the husband-wife duo is not only building a company but also envisioning a cleaner world for their son, Neil.

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As the world moves towards electric vehicles (EVs) to tackle the fossil fuel problem, this solution comes with its own limitations. EVs rely on batteries that need to be charged—a process that can be time-consuming, especially for vehicles that need to stay on the road, particularly commercial ones.

Says Satyajit, “Industries and consumers want zero emissions but not at the cost of performance. Commercial vehicles today offer long range, heavy payload capacity, and quick refuelling of fuel. Any alternative must match these expectations.

“Hydrogen fuel cells offer the best of both worlds. The technology delivers zero emissions while retaining the convenience and performance of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This makes it particularly suitable for India’s commercial vehicle segment, where vehicles often operate for long hours and require minimal downtime.”

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A no-compromise clean energy solution

Satyajit’s interest in hydrogen began long before Hydrovert was founded, when he got exposed to fuel cell technology during his PhD. Says he, “I decided to take a sabbatical in 2020 so that I could put all my energies into this hydrogen fuel cell that I wanted to build hydrogen fuel cell technology.” Satyajit explains, “Hydrogen was known for more than 100 years, and the US used it to supply on-board power to the rocket that took Neil Armstrong to the moon.”

It is not a recent discovery. Says Satyajit, “Hydrogen is a combustible gas like CNG and LPG, and it can catch fire if you ignite it. There were trials first done in 1960 using hydrogen to fuel tractors.”

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Being combustible, hydrogen comes with its own set of challenges. This is where Satyajit’s sabbatical played a crucial role—finding ways to “tame” this element and put it to good use.

Says Satyajit, “When hydrogen comes in contact with oxygen, it produces electricity. This electrochemical reaction I thought should be used to power vehicles.”

After working extensively on the concept, the couple founded Hydrovert Energy Pvt Ltd in 2021.

“We made our first hydrogen fuel cell and tried it on a two-wheeler and then a three-wheeler. People would come to see it, even some officials from NTPC, a power generation company, witnessed it. This gave us the confidence that our hydrogen fuel cell powertrain could power electric vehicles.”

The idea

Hydrogen-powered vehicles come with their own challenges. Satyajit approached this differently: what if hydrogen fuel cells could be used to support batteries rather than replace them entirely?

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This is where Hydrovert stands out.

The company has developed a proprietary hybrid architecture that combines fuel cells with battery systems. The fuel cell provides continuous power, while the battery supports peak loads and stores excess energy. This approach ensures optimal efficiency, reduces fuel consumption, and extends system life.

Importantly, the hybrid design allows for a smaller fuel cell stack—reducing system costs by up to 40% compared to conventional setups.

From concept to credibility

The startup’s journey from concept to deployment has been marked by significant milestones.

Hydrovert Energy was among a select group of startups invited to present at the Government of India’s first International Conference on Green Hydrogen. It has also secured funding support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

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In a major validation of its technology, the company deployed its first hydrogen-powered stationary generator at NTPC’s research facility in Greater Noida. The system, powered by hydrogen generated on-site, now supports operational loads—demonstrating real-world viability.

The startup has also attracted attention from the Indian Army, which is exploring the use of Hydrovert’s hydrogen-powered generators for forward bases. Unlike traditional diesel gensets, these systems are silent, vibration-free, and have a low thermal signature, making them difficult to detect.

The venture centre advantage

A key enabler in Hydrovert’s growth has been its association with Pune’s Venture Centre, an incubator known for supporting deep-tech startups. Since joining the centre in 2022, the company has gained access to government grants, CSR funding, and early-stage investment.

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Through this ecosystem, Hydrovert secured grants from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), DPIIT, and CSR partners such as Cummins and Envalior. The Venture Centre also played a crucial role as an early investor, backing the startup at a time when hydrogen technology was still in its infancy in India.

Business model and market strategy

Hydrovert Energy is positioning itself as a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell powertrains to automotive manufacturers. Its systems are designed as plug-and-play solutions that can be integrated into existing vehicle platforms, enabling Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) to transition to clean energy without redesigning their entire architecture.

The company is also exploring applications beyond mobility, including marine systems and underwater surveillance, as well as hydrogen-powered generators that can directly replace diesel gensets.

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Early traction has come through collaborations and industry exposure. After showcasing its hydrogen-powered motorcycle and cargo three-wheeler at the SIAT Expo 2026, the company began engaging with automotive OEMs for joint development projects.

Funding the vision

Like many startups, Hydrovert began its journey bootstrapped. Says Satyajit, “Initially we invested ₹14 lakh of our savings. Later we got a government grant totalling ₹1 crore. We then received a pre-seed investment from the Entrepreneurship Development Centre (of Venture Centre) and ₹2 crore from Point One Capital, Ravya Ventures and IIM Ahmedabad totalling ₹3 crore.”

The future

With India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission gaining momentum and hydrogen infrastructure gradually expanding, Hydrovert Energy is positioning itself for scale. Says Satyajit, “Currently we are working with a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler company to integrate and validate our powertrain systems, with plans for large-scale commercialisation in the near future.”

As hydrogen fueling stations begin to emerge across the country under government-led initiatives, startups like Hydrovert are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of clean mobility.

For Supriya and Satyajit, the mission goes beyond business. It is about building technology that not only meets today’s demands but also safeguards tomorrow’s world.

In their journey, Hydrovert Energy represents more than just innovation—it stands as a testament to what determined entrepreneurs can achieve when science, vision, and purpose come together.