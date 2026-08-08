Startup Mantra: Jupitice is building digital infra for justice

For decades, technology has transformed industries ranging from banking and healthcare to education and retail. Consumers today can transfer money instantly, consult doctors online and access government services with a few clicks. Yet one critical sector remained largely untouched by the digital revolution: justice. Courtrooms continued to depend on paperwork, legal disputes stretched for years, and citizens, businesses and institutions navigated fragmented processes that were often slow, expensive and difficult to access.

The inspiration for the company was rooted in years of working closely with legal institutions and observing first-hand how inefficiencies affected everyone involved in the justice ecosystem, from courts and governments to businesses and ordinary citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Problem with the opportunity

For the founders of Jupitice, Mansi Omar and Raman Aggarwal, this gap represented one of the biggest untapped opportunities in technology. It prompted a simple but powerful question: Why should access to justice remain slower than access to almost every other essential service?

That question eventually became the foundation of Jupitice, a separately incorporated company founded in 2019 with the ambition of creating the digital infrastructure for justice.

“Justice is one of the last frontiers of digital transformation. While almost every sector embraced technology, justice systems across the world continued to rely on manual, fragmented processes. We saw an opportunity to change that,” says Mansi, co-founder and chief strategy officer.

The inspiration for the company was rooted in years of working closely with legal institutions and observing first-hand how inefficiencies affected everyone involved in the justice ecosystem, from courts and governments to businesses and ordinary citizens. According to the company, nearly 5.1 billion people worldwide still lack meaningful access to justice. While countries were investing heavily in digital governance and online public services, justice systems often remained dependent on disconnected processes and legacy infrastructure.

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Rather than viewing this as merely a legal problem, the founders saw it as a technology challenge waiting to be solved. “We weren’t trying to build another legaltech company. We wanted to create what we call JusTech—technology that powers the entire justice ecosystem, from dispute resolution to digital legal justice delivery,” Omar explains.

That distinction shaped every decision the company made. Instead of creating another software application for lawyers or law firms, the founders envisioned a platform that could connect the multiple stakeholders involved in the justice delivery process. Courts, governments, arbitration centres, enterprises, mediators, legal professionals and citizens all needed to work on a common digital framework that could simplify workflows, improve transparency and accelerate dispute resolution.

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Building blocks

Turning that vision into reality, however, proved far more complex than building a conventional SaaS company.

Unlike sectors where established playbooks already existed, there were no proven benchmarks for digitising justice at scale. The founders were effectively attempting to build technology for one of the world’s most regulated, complex and trust-sensitive domains. Every feature had to satisfy legal, procedural and security requirements while remaining intuitive enough for users with varying levels of digital familiarity.

“There wasn’t a blueprint we could simply follow. We had to understand how justice systems actually function, identify the gaps and then build technology that respects legal processes while making them dramatically more efficient,” says Omar.

The company spent years conducting research, refining product architecture and continuously iterating before arriving at a platform capable of meeting enterprise-grade standards. Every iteration was informed by feedback from legal practitioners, institutions and technology experts.

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Rather than rushing to market with a minimum viable product, the team invested significant time to ensure the platform could securely and reliably support complex justice workflows.

The solution

Building such a platform also required expertise that extended well beyond software development. Jupitice brought together a multidisciplinary team with deep capabilities in legal technology, software engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, product management and user experience design. Lawyers worked alongside AI engineers, UI/UX designers, quality assurance specialists and product managers, enabling the company to blend legal domain knowledge with technological innovation.

“Technology alone cannot solve justice challenges. You need legal experts, engineers, AI specialists, designers and product teams working together. Only then can you build a platform that people can trust with something as critical as justice,” says Omar.

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The founders also recognised early that trust would be as important as technology. Justice is fundamentally different from most industries because every stakeholder expects reliability, confidentiality and procedural integrity. A platform handling legal disputes must inspire confidence not only through its technology but also through its governance, security and compliance standards.

That made the development journey significantly longer than many technology startups experience. Years of research, product refinement and collaboration were necessary before the company felt ready to scale.

Funding

Contrary to the perception that many successful technology ventures begin in garages with minimal resources, Jupitice was never conceived as a bootstrapped business. The founders understood from the outset that building digital infrastructure for justice would require substantial long-term investment.

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The platform was therefore developed through external funding and strategic investments rather than personal capital. So far, around ₹10 crore has been invested by the founders to build the company’s technology, products and operational capabilities.

However, raising capital was only one part of the challenge. The bigger test lay in convincing institutions to adopt an entirely new way of delivering justice.

Governments, enterprises and legal institutions tend to be cautious when introducing technology into mission-critical processes. Winning their confidence required far more than presentations or sales pitches. The company needed to demonstrate that its solutions could produce measurable improvements without disrupting existing legal frameworks.

Marketing

Instead of relying on aggressive customer acquisition, Jupitice focused on pilot projects and proof-of-concept deployments. These early implementations allowed institutions to experience tangible improvements in efficiency, transparency and cost savings before making larger commitments.

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“Trust is earned through outcomes. Once institutions experienced measurable reductions in time, complexity and operational costs, adoption became much easier because the value was visible,” says Omar.

As adoption increased, the platform evolved into a comprehensive digital ecosystem supporting multiple stages of justice delivery, from dispute prevention and online dispute resolution to case management and institutional workflows.

Today, Jupitice says it has enabled more than 23 million case journeys, served over 10 million users, including those in Pune, onboarded more than 180 institutions and built a network of over 4,000 Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) professionals. The company operates on a SaaS licensing and transaction-based revenue model and reported revenue exceeding ₹30 crore during FY 2025-26.

For the founders, these milestones represent validation of a much larger idea—that justice infrastructure can evolve in the same way financial infrastructure did over the past two decades.

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They point to the transformation of banking as an example. Financial transactions that once required physical paperwork, branch visits and lengthy approvals now happen digitally within seconds. Healthcare, too, has embraced telemedicine, electronic records and AI-assisted diagnosis. The founders believe justice can undergo a similar transition through carefully designed digital infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in that transformation. Rather than replacing legal professionals, the company sees AI as an enabler that can automate repetitive processes, improve efficiency, assist decision-making and allow legal experts to focus on more complex aspects of dispute resolution.

“Our vision is to make justice as digitally accessible as banking or healthcare. If FinTech transformed finance and HealthTech transformed healthcare, we believe JusTech can redefine how justice is delivered across the world,” Omar says.

Plan for future

The company intends to continue expanding its platform, strengthening its AI capabilities and working with institutions that are seeking more efficient and accessible models of justice delivery. As governments and enterprises increasingly embrace digital transformation, the founders believe justice systems will inevitably follow.

For Jupitice, the destination isn’t merely creating another technology platform. It is building the digital backbone that could redefine how justice is delivered for millions of people around the world.