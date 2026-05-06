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State announces new land acquisition package for Purandar airport project

Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a special land acquisition package for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport project in Purandar

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Abhay Khairnar
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Pune: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a special land acquisition package for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport project in Purandar. As per the package, landowners would receive 1.61 crore compensation per acre of land, a 10 percent land holding in the nearby commercial and residential AeroCity, one job per family, compensation for existing horticulture crops, and other related facilities.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a special land acquisition package for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport project in Purandar. (HT FILE)

The district administration claimed this is one of the best land acquisition packages, valued at more than four times the existing land price.

Announcing the package, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, “The Maharashtra government considers the Purandar Airport a special case and decided to offer the special package for landowners. Though the government is offering 1.61 crore per acre, landowners will actually receive about 2 crore per acre in compensation when other facilities are considered.”

Dudi further said that the land acquisition process will start on May 7at the District Collector’s office and the Saswad Block office. Landowners who submit the will and documents will receive direct compensation via RTGS in their bank accounts. The government set the deadline for June 10; after that date, it will begin forceful land acquisition.

The state government needs 1,216 hectares of land, plus an additional 245 hectares for AeroCity. Dudi said the government plans to start a farmers’ producer company within AeroCity. The land owners will receive shares in this company and conduct agri-export businesses.

The district collector’s office has formed seven teams for the land acquisition process. These teams will help landowners obtain the required documents on a priority basis.

Currently, 597 homes in the area are affected by the project. The families will receive compensation based on their house construction type, whether in AeroCity or nearby villages.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / State announces new land acquisition package for Purandar airport project
Home / Cities / Pune / State announces new land acquisition package for Purandar airport project
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