State approves 7 new police stations in Pune, 4 in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said 11 new police stations, including seven in Pune city and four in Pimpri Chinchwad, have been approved by the state government. Pune city currently has 32 police stations, including a dedicated police station for cybercrimes and Pimpri Chinchwad police has 18 police stations, including a cybercrime police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pawar said this during a rally of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers Chakan where he also inaugurated several infrastructure projects worth ₹550 crore.

In Pune, police stations will be set up at Nanded City, Baner, Kalepadal, Phursungi, Kharadi, Ambegaon, and Wagholi while in Pimpri-Chinchwad, four new police stations will be commissioned in Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, Kalewadi, and Bavdhan.

“The police commissionerates of Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Rural had sought new police vehicles for patrolling and daily use. During the past three years, the government has sanctioned ₹50 crore for police vehicles. We are also providing them with additional facilities upgrades. When all this is being done to strengthen them, it is their duty to keep illegalities under check,” he said.

During the event Pawar also warned about illegal activities in temple towns of Dehu and Alandi.

“The party functionaries have made me aware of various illegal activities going on in the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi which are visited by lakhs of devotees. We will take strict action against those responsible and no one will be spared,” he said.

Pawar further clarified that he never favoured persons close to him if they were found involved in illegal activities.

“I don’t believe in political interference and if someone who is close to me makes a mistake, I have clearly told the police not to spare that person if he has violated the law,” he said.