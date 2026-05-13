State board announces schedule for SSC, HSC supplementary exams

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 12 announced the final timetable for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary examinations, scheduled to be held across the state in June and July 2026.

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The examinations will be conducted through the board’s nine divisional offices in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

According to the schedule, HSC written examinations will be held from June 16 to July 8, while SSC written examinations will take place from June 16 to June 30.

The detailed subject-wise timetable has been made available on the official Maharashtra board website, www.mahahsscboard.in, from May 12.

Board officials clarified that the online timetable is for information purposes only and advised students to rely on the printed timetable issued by their schools and junior colleges for final confirmation of examination dates. Students were also cautioned against depending on schedules circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials warned that the board would not be responsible for any confusion or loss resulting from reliance on unauthorised timetables shared via unofficial sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials warned that the board would not be responsible for any confusion or loss resulting from reliance on unauthorised timetables shared via unofficial sources. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The supplementary examinations are conducted for students seeking to clear failed subjects and continue their academic progression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supplementary examinations are conducted for students seeking to clear failed subjects and continue their academic progression. {{/usCountry}}

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