State board plans open-book exam for students of classes 9 to 12

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) plans a pilot run of open-book tests in selected schools like their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) counterpart. CBSE has proposed to conduct the test in November-December for English, Maths and Science for Class 9 and Class 10, and for English, Maths and Biology for Class 11 and Class 12 in some schools on pilot basis. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Speaking at a press meet in the city on Thursday, Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, state board, said, “We are considering open book examinations (OBE) for students of Classes 9 to 12. A decision regarding the implementation of the examination method will be taken based on responses. The method can be useful to prevent malpractices in examinations and help students better understand the concepts and formulas of syllabus.”

The CBSE board’s plan of open book exams for Classes 9 to 12 is as per the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE).

In the open book examination, students can use notes, books and guides. It allows students to think critically and move away from the rote learning method to pass the exams.

