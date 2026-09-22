State directs PMC to intensify vector-borne disease surveillance

The Maharashtra public health department has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to intensify surveillance for vector-borne diseases, with a special focus on migrant workers and labour camps amid a rise in dengue and chikungunya cases.

Six chikungunya cases were also recorded during the month. (FILE)

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The directions were issued during a training session and review of the city’s vector-borne disease prevention and surveillance programme conducted by state entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap on Monday. PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade and assistant health chief Dr Rajesh Dighe, who heads the city’s vector-borne disease programme, attended the session along with other officials.

In September, the PMC reported 334 suspected dengue cases and 21 confirmed cases up to September 19. Six chikungunya cases were also recorded during the month.

The city has reported 1,489 suspected dengue cases and 68 confirmed dengue cases this year. Also, 27 chikungunya cases and one malaria case have been reported this year.

According to the PMC, civic officials have been asked to conduct rapid diagnostic tests for malaria at labour camps and start treatment immediately if a worker tests positive, without waiting for confirmed diagnostic tests.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is a large risk due to the migrant population,” Dighe said, stressing the need for focused surveillance at construction sites and labour camps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a large risk due to the migrant population,” Dighe said, stressing the need for focused surveillance at construction sites and labour camps. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMC has also been directed to step up dengue prevention measures in housing societies. “Health officials will meet society chairpersons and secretaries and conduct information, education and communication (IEC) activities on dengue prevention,” said Dr Dighe.

The civic body has been asked to strengthen mosquito-control measures and ensure early detection and treatment, particularly in densely populated labour camps. The PMC report records 2,246 mosquito-breeding sites detected across the city this year.