State government constitutes task force to increase organ donations in Maharashtra

PUNE The public health department under Maharashtra government has constituted a task force to coordinate the process of organ donation and transplantation. In the government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, the administration has explained the necessity of forming such a task force in order to increase organ donations in the state.

The health department has set targets of 260 organ donations in 2022 and 500 in 2023 to the task force.

The task force is assigned the job to increase the deceased organ donation and also give approval to private and government hospitals with ICU and operations theatres (OTs) as organ retrieval centres. The task force has also been mandated with the job of creating separate ICUs in all medical colleges and hospitals.

“Task force has been mandated with ensuring increase in deceased organ donation and approving the government and private hospitals equipped ICU and OT as organ retrieval centres,” stated the GR.

The 15-member task force will be headed by the health minister Rajesh Tope and it also has top doctors as members, according to the GR. The other members of the task force are the public health department, additional chief secretary, and medical education department secretary.

The health department has pointed out that the cities like Mumbai and Pune top the organ donation chart whereas, the response from the rest of the state is very low.

The regional organ transplant organisation along with its associated NGOs and the four Zonal Transplant Coordination Centres (ZTCC) in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad, have been actively conducting awareness programmes to prepare the ground for counselling relatives by transplant coordinators for organ donation.