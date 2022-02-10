State government to appoint administrator for PMC, PCMC soon

PUNE: As the Maharashtra government will appoint an administrator for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as its tenure ends before the civic polls, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations would also follow suit as its tenure ends in the first week of March.

A decision by the state government to appoint an administrator for PMC and PCMC is expected soon, according to civic officials. The state election commission (SEC) is unable to hold municipal polls following delay in draft ward structures.

Even the issue of applying OBC reservation for political representative is before the Supreme Court.

According to officials, the state government could either extend the tenure of existing office-bearers for a few weeks or appoint an administrator for PMC and PCMC. With maximum seats ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would appoint municipal commissioner as administrator. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil confirmed that the municipal elections could take place in April this year.

