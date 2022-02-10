Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / State government to appoint administrator for PMC, PCMC soon
pune news

State government to appoint administrator for PMC, PCMC soon

As the Maharashtra government will appoint an administrator for BMC as its tenure ends before the civic polls, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations would also follow suit as its tenure ends in the first week of March
As the Maharashtra government will appoint an administrator for BMC as its tenure ends before the civic polls, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations would also follow suit as its tenure ends in the first week of March. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: As the Maharashtra government will appoint an administrator for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as its tenure ends before the civic polls, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations would also follow suit as its tenure ends in the first week of March.

A decision by the state government to appoint an administrator for PMC and PCMC is expected soon, according to civic officials. The state election commission (SEC) is unable to hold municipal polls following delay in draft ward structures.

Even the issue of applying OBC reservation for political representative is before the Supreme Court.

According to officials, the state government could either extend the tenure of existing office-bearers for a few weeks or appoint an administrator for PMC and PCMC. With maximum seats ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would appoint municipal commissioner as administrator. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil confirmed that the municipal elections could take place in April this year.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP