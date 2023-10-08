Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / State govt appoints ten members to Pune consumer disputes redressal commission

State govt appoints ten members to Pune consumer disputes redressal commission

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 08, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Their appointments will ensure quicker disposal of the consumer rights cases in the state and Pune region, said officials

The state government has appointed Rahul Patil as the president of the Pune district consumer disputes redressal commission and Sarita Patil as a member of the commission. The two posts had been lying vacant since March 1, 2023.

Besides Pune, six other commission units in the state were without presidents during the past six months. The new appointees will be taking up their assignments within fifteen days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Besides, the government has appointed ten more members on the commission after two years. Their appointments will ensure quicker disposal of the consumer rights cases in the state and Pune region, said officials.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Advocate Dnyanraj Sant, vice-president, Consumer Advocates Association, said, “This is a welcome step as now both the Pune district commission including the state will function to the full capacity and all the pendency will be dealt with expeditiously.”

“Consumer complainants will get justice due to the new appointments carried out by the state will bring justice to the litigants,” he said.

The commission has played a key role in providing powerful judgements giving robust compensation to consumer fraud victims from a wide range of companies. Be it builders, insurance companies, travel companies, digital platforms or online aggregators, the commission has been at the forefront of giving justice to the consumers at the receiving end.

Besides Pune, six other commission units in the state were without presidents during the past six months. The new appointees will be taking up their assignments within fifteen days.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state government president member
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP