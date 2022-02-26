State govt ready to fund Swargate- Katraj metro, says Ajit Pawar

PUNE With two metro routes – Vanaz to Garaware and Pimpri to Phugewadi being operational for the public from March 6, the Maharashtra state government is now in the process to approve the Swargate-Katraj underground metro which is part of the second phase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the states finance minister said that the state government has decided to fund the project despite escalated cost due to underground metro rail. “In the earlier meeting with the authorities, I had told them, the Swargate-Pimpri route can be expanded till Katraj and the route was given approval. In the route expansion, there is the share of corporations and state and centre governments. The state government is ready to fund its share. The Centre should play its part, and the corporation (PMC) will play its part,” said Pawar.

The PMC has already cleared the proposal, which is awaiting nod from the state government. Once the state government clears it, the proposal will move to Centre, whose nod will facilitate work on the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maha Metro officials said, the proposal is currently awaiting formal nod from state finance ministry. “Decision of the state government is welcome. As of now the phase two project report is underway. Priority is to complete 32 km routes (Phase 1) till December 2022,” said Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha Metro.

According to Pawar, the only solution to curb traffic snarls in Pune, is to expand the metro routes to other areas.

Madhuri Misal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, said, “Standing committee has already given approval to Swargate to Katraj route and in Phase 2 of Metro, work will start for underground route.”

As per revised estimates, PMC’s share has been increased to ₹733.85 crore, state government’s share is pegged at ₹585.23 crore and Union government’s share at ₹323.49 crore. Around 60% funding is proposed to be raised via loan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in September 2021 in its general body meeting cleared the revised proposal of extension of the underground metro rail route from Swargate to Katraj, a distance of 5.4km. As the central government decided to reduce its financial share for the proposed Swargate-Katraj stretch, the general body had to rectify the proposal again.