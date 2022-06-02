Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State govt releases 52.70 crore funds for Kolhapur airport expansion

The state government on Wednesday issued the order to release 52.70 crore funds for the land acquisition process to be carried out for the expansion of the Kolhapur airport. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Deepak Kapoor, vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), tweeted, “We received the State Govt order releasing 52.70 CR for land acq of Kolhapur Airport. This will greatly help in Expediting the expansion work of Kolhapur Airport .” (sic)

The state government in April had allotted 212.25 crore for the land acquisition process.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting conducted by state chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastav. Land measuring 25.91 hectare is to be acquired to carry out the expansion works of the airport.

Kamal Katariya, Kolhapur airport director said, “For the expansion of runway the land acquisition is very important.”

Sandeep Shinde, frequent flyer from Kolhapur tweeted, “That’s great news for entire South Maharashtra, fully functional Kolhapur airport is needed for overall development of South MH sangli- Karad- satara- kolhapur- belt. Training school at existing karad airport is another good decision.” (sic)

Kolhapur district is growing in terms of tourism, trade, education , culture, art, technology and agriculture with new opportunities opening up and the airport expansion will give a boost to the development ahead.

Currently, direct flight service from Kolhapur airport is catering to Tirupti, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

From Friday (June 3), IndiGo airlines will resume Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flight service thrice a week.

