State issues GR for implementing 7th pay commission for PMC employees

PUNE The state government on Thursday issued a government resolution (GR) for implementing the 7th pay commission for Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) 17,000 employees. The move comes after a decision was taken during a meeting chaired by urban development minister Eknath Shinde and attended by PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol among others.

On Wednesday this week, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, too, had promised the PMC employees’ union and officers’ union that the government would take a decision on the 7th pay commission by this week. The Hindustan Times had published a report in this regard in its Thursday edition.

Accordingly, Shinde held a meeting through video conferencing with Mohol and Kumar along with other state government officials and made the announcement.

The implementation of the 7th pay commission will add an annual financial burden to the PMC exchequer of over Rs400 crore while employees will have to

In Maharashtra, other municipal corporations have already implemented the 7th pay commission for their employees. The urban development department of the state government in its order on August 2, 2019, had asked civic bodies across Maharashtra to start the process of implementing the 7th pay commission.

Accordingly, the PMC general body approved the proposal on March 10 this year. The employees, according to the state government, will get the difference in pay from January 1, 2016. S0hinde said that for the last 10 months, the difference will be given in cash whereas the remaining difference will be given in stages.

Mohol welcomed the state government’s decision to announce the 7th pay commission for employees saying, “The general body of the PMC had given its nod for implementing the pay commission and submitted the proposal to the urban development ministry for approval. We have followed up several times. This decision will bring a financial burden to the PMC but as municipal employees working for citizens, we need to consider their demands.”

It is expected that by coming December, employees will start getting their revised salary as per the 7th pay commission.