State okays Pune-Nashik railway plan

Pune: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister, has okayed the pending Pune- Nashik railway project in his annual budget 2021-22.

Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, managing director, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail) said, “The state has approved the Pune-Nashik railway project. Once we get the requisite approval from the central government’s cabinet committee and the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the work would start on ground. We have already begun land acquisition process for the project.”

Pawar said, “The proposed length of the medium high speed railway line is about 235 km and 24 stations are planned on the route. The speed of the train will be 200 km per hour and the expected cost of the project is Rs16,039 crore.”

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said, “For the last one year I was following the project and gave a presentation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar. Post the Covid outbreak, we were worried about land acquisition issues, but the state’s approval will push the plan forward.”

Port plans get green signal

Pune airport

The government has given administrative and financial approval for the construction of a new International airport at Pune.

Shirdi airport

Work is in progress on a new air traffic control tower, flight service at night and passenger facilities at Shirdi airport

Solapur airport

The process for land acquisition for greenfield airport at Boramani, Solapur district, is underway

Kolhapur airport

Work is in progress to widen the runway of the airport at Ujalaiwadi, Kolhapur, and for night flights