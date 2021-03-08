State okays Pune-Nashik railway plan
Pune: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister, has okayed the pending Pune- Nashik railway project in his annual budget 2021-22.
Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, managing director, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail) said, “The state has approved the Pune-Nashik railway project. Once we get the requisite approval from the central government’s cabinet committee and the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the work would start on ground. We have already begun land acquisition process for the project.”
Pawar said, “The proposed length of the medium high speed railway line is about 235 km and 24 stations are planned on the route. The speed of the train will be 200 km per hour and the expected cost of the project is Rs16,039 crore.”
Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said, “For the last one year I was following the project and gave a presentation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar. Post the Covid outbreak, we were worried about land acquisition issues, but the state’s approval will push the plan forward.”
Port plans get green signal
Pune airport
The government has given administrative and financial approval for the construction of a new International airport at Pune.
Shirdi airport
Work is in progress on a new air traffic control tower, flight service at night and passenger facilities at Shirdi airport
Solapur airport
The process for land acquisition for greenfield airport at Boramani, Solapur district, is underway
Kolhapur airport
Work is in progress to widen the runway of the airport at Ujalaiwadi, Kolhapur, and for night flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State okays Pune-Nashik railway plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army paper leak: Arrested major sent to seven days in police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decentralised vaccination plan helps cover over 1.46 lakh people in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual Data Science conference on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PI, API among three in police custody for corruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEO of sports event management company booked for cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops arrest major-rank officer of army in paper leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune youth group holds special camp for senior citizen Covid-19 vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How political leadership and bureaucrats handled Pune’s Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors should prescribe generic medicine to help poor patients, says Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox