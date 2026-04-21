State orders ILS Law College to refund 1.04 lakh fees with 6% interest

The Maharashtra higher education department on April 15 directed that the fees allegedly illegally and non-transparently collected from students of ILS Law College, Pune, be refunded to them following orders issued by the Bombay high court (HC) in connection with a petition filed by student Mayur Suhas Garud.

Following the HC directive, the higher education department constituted an inquiry committee in March 2026 to investigate the allegations (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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According to the petitioner, the college had collected ‘other fees’ from him during the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2024-25 without transparency and without proper approval from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) under section 101(7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. In its order dated February 12, 2026, the Bombay HC directed the Maharashtra government to take a decision on the petitioner’s complaint within two months and communicate the outcome within a week thereafter.

Following the HC directive, the higher education department constituted an inquiry committee in March 2026 to investigate the allegations. As per the committee report submitted to the government, the college had collected ₹104,863 in additional fees from the petitioner without approval under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. The report observed that the fees were collected in a manner that was ‘unauthorised and non-transparent’ and recommended that the amount be refunded to the student along with 6% annual interest from the date of payment till the date of refund. The committee further stated that similar excess fees collected from other students also be refunded by the institution.

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{{^usCountry}} The inquiry committee report said, “ILS Law College, Pune, had collected ‘other fees’ from the petitioner Mayur Suhas Garud during the academic years 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2024–25. It appears that approval from the SPPU under section 101(7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 was not obtained. Therefore, the fee amount of ₹104,863 is found to have been collected in an illegal and non-transparent manner. It is therefore appropriate that this amount be refunded to the petitioner student along with interest at the rate of 6% from the date of payment of fees till the date of refund by the college. Similarly, it is also appropriate that the college refund such illegally and non-transparently collected fees to other students as well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inquiry committee report said, “ILS Law College, Pune, had collected ‘other fees’ from the petitioner Mayur Suhas Garud during the academic years 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2024–25. It appears that approval from the SPPU under section 101(7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 was not obtained. Therefore, the fee amount of ₹104,863 is found to have been collected in an illegal and non-transparent manner. It is therefore appropriate that this amount be refunded to the petitioner student along with interest at the rate of 6% from the date of payment of fees till the date of refund by the college. Similarly, it is also appropriate that the college refund such illegally and non-transparently collected fees to other students as well.” {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on the findings of the inquiry committee and the Bombay HC order, the department of higher education instructed that the college refund ₹104,863 to the petitioner, pay 6% interest per annum from the date the fee was paid, extend similar refunds to other affected students if applicable, and submit a compliance report to the government immediately. The direction was issued through an official communication from the directorate of higher education and deputy secretary of the Maharashtra higher and technical education department.

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