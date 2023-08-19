State prison dept hikes wages of inmates

PUNE: In a move toward prison reform and rehabilitation, the Maharashtra Prison Department has announced a 10 per cent hike in the daily wages of convicts across the state. This revision in the earning structure aims not only to provide better compensation to inmates but also to encourage skill development and assist their eventual reintegration into society.

Under the new wage system, convicts engaged in various activities within the prisons will receive increased compensation for their labour. The wage hike, effective immediately, has been met with appreciation from both prison officials and human rights activists who emphasise the importance of providing inmates with avenues for personal growth and financial support.

As per the notification released by the state prison department on August 14, the daily wages of the convicted prisoners will be hiked by 10 per cent across the state after every three years. Accordingly, Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP Prisons and Correctional Services) has increased the daily wages of skilled convicts from ₹67 to ₹74. The daily wages of semi-skilled convicts increased from ₹61 to ₹67 and wages of unskilled convicts increased from ₹48 to ₹53.

This hike will directly benefit 6,300 male prisoners and 300 female prisoners across nine central, 31 district, two women jails, and 13 open prisons in the state.