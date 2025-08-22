State stays controversial TDR for Janta Vasahat, orders probe

Pune: The Maharashtra government has stayed the controversial decision of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to grant full transfer of development rights (TDR) for land at Janta Vasahat in Parvati, and has ordered an inquiry into the case. Maharashtra government has stayed controversial decision of SRA to grant full TDR for land at Janta Vasahat in Parvati, and has ordered inquiry into the case. (HT FILE)

In a circular issued on Wednesday, housing department officer Gajanan Dabilkar directed SRA to submit a detailed report along with ready reckoner rates. The circular noted that several newspapers had highlighted irregularities in the Janta Vasahat TDR decision and that even the Slum Developers’ Association had lodged a complaint with the state government questioning the SRA’s move. The department has also instructed that all such TDR cases in Pune be scrutinised.

The controversy stems from SRA’s decision in May this year to grant 100% TDR—valued at ₹763.39 crore—for a 1.92 lakh sqm plot at Janta Vasahat. The land falls in the hill top–hill slope zone, where only 0.8% TDR is permitted. The unprecedented approval raised concerns among real estate developers about possible violations of development regulations.

Objections were also raised over the application of ready reckoner rates. While the official rate for the area is ₹5,720 per sqm, SRA allegedly applied a rate of ₹39,650. The housing department has asked the SRA to explain the anomaly.

Satish Khadke, chief executive officer (CEO), SRA, said, “I have recently taken charge. I will gather details and examine any objections raised. The matter will be verified.”

According to officials, SRA’s plan was to acquire the land from its original owner by compensating with TDR before initiating a housing scheme. But given that Janta Vasahat is Pune’s largest slum, redevelopment poses major logistical challenges. The proposal had first come before SRA in January this year, but was not cleared then. It was forwarded to the housing department, which directed SRA to grant 100% TDR compensation—a decision now under review.

Leaders from across party lines, including Ujwal Keskar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nilesh Nikam of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), welcomed the state government’s decision to halt the process pending inquiry.