State steps up monsoon disease preparedness

Pune: With the monsoon approaching, the Maharashtra public health department has directed health officials across the state to strengthen surveillance, ensure adequate medicine stocks and keep rapid response teams ready to tackle outbreaks of water-borne and vector-borne diseases, officials said on Saturday.

With the monsoon approaching, Maharashtra public health department has directed officials to strengthen surveillance, ensure adequate medicine stocks and keep teams ready to tackle outbreaks. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, malaria, filariasis and water-borne diseases issued the directions during a pre-monsoon preparedness review on Thursday.

Health authorities have been asked to prepare village-wise action plans in areas vulnerable to disease outbreaks, flooding, poor sanitation and drinking water contamination. District administrations were directed to ensure that medical officers and health workers remain available at their headquarters and that vacant posts in remote and difficult areas are filled on priority.

Dr Sangale, said, the key focus of the review was drinking water safety.

The department has directed districts to intensify mosquito control activities, including entomological surveys, fogging operations, larval source reduction and community awareness campaigns. Regular inspections of hostels, residential schools, ashram schools and institutions housing large groups of people have been made mandatory to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

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{{^usCountry}} Rapid response teams (RRTs) at district and taluka levels have been instructed to remain on standby. The teams have been directed to investigate suspected outbreaks within 24 hours and initiate containment measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rapid response teams (RRTs) at district and taluka levels have been instructed to remain on standby. The teams have been directed to investigate suspected outbreaks within 24 hours and initiate containment measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sangale said Maharashtra has constituted 360 RRTs and trained more than 17,600 medical officers and health workers for monsoon disease management. “3,936 villages, including 893 in Pune division, have been identified as vulnerable to disease outbreaks,” he said.

The review stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns on seasonal diseases.