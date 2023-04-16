Special Task Force questions a man from Nashik

Pune:

The interrogation lasted several hours and after questioning, the accused was released. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) from Delhi Police landed in Nashik on Saturday in search of a man suspected to be linked with gangster Guddu Muslim. The STF team, has been tracking leads and conducting raids at numerous hotels and resorts in Nashik’s Ambad area.

The man questioned by police works in a hotel in the Ambad MIDC area, said officials from Nashik Police unit.

According to officials, one of the main suspects in Delhi police custody had contacted Nashik based man. Technical analysis proved that there were calls between them and hence by tracing calls, STF started investigation and initiated searches at various places in and around Nashik.

As soon as they arrived in Nashik, the STF team conducted searches at multiple hotels and lodges in the city. After extensive search and interrogations, they questioned a person to probe if he knows about Guddu Muslim whose name was the last thing Atiq Ashraf uttered before he along with Atiq Ahmad were shot dead on Saturday at Prayagraj. Like Atiq, his brother Ashraf and son Asad, Guddu Muslim is also accused of the Umesh Pal murder case.

The interrogation lasted several hours and after questioning, the man was released.

“Yes, a team of special cell from Delhi Police conducted search operations in the jurisdiction of Ambad police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi.

“They were hunting for a man who had been in touch with one of the main suspect. There were no arrests made in connection with this. They searched the Welcome Hotel and surrounding area, questioned a man, and then left.’’