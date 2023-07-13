Street dogs population in Pune down by 42%, yet bite cases increase

While the latest stray dog population census of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) suggests that the number of stray dogs and by extension, dog bites, has gone down, the situation on ground is rather different.

While the latest stray dog population census of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) suggests that the number of stray dogs and by extension, dog bites, has gone down, the situation on ground is rather different.

According to the last stray dog population census carried out in Pune city in May 2018, the stray dog population was estimated to be 315,000. As per the latest stray dog population census carried out by the civic body in May 2023, the estimated (stray) canine population has reduced from 315,000 in 2018 to 179,940 in 2023. The stray dog population has recorded a 42.87% decline in the last five years however, there is hardly any decline in the number of dog bite cases.

Although the population of stray dogs has decreased, the number of dog bite cases in Pune city continues to rise. The PMC had reported the highest number of dog bite cases in 2022 (16,569) and the trend is continuing in 2023. The civic body has recorded 7,484 dog bite cases till May 2023. This year, the PMC has been logging around 1.5k dog bite cases every month.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said that the dog bites reported by the PMC are not just from areas under the PMC’s jurisdiction but also from neighbouring areas. “The dog bite cases which come to Naidu Hospital are also included in the PMC report. Due to this, the number of dog bite cases despite the decline in the stray dog population, continue to be high,” Dr Funde said. She said that there has also been a sizeable increase in the cases of bites by pet dogs.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme is going on well but the challenges have increased after 34 villages were merged with the PMC. “The PMC is conducting immunisation and sterilisation even over weekends. The PMC takes help from animal lovers, citizens and feeders for the ABC programme. However, we have limitations as the sterilisation of puppies aged less than six months cannot be done.”

Animal activist, Mojdeh Farashahi, said that it is time for individuals to accept personal responsibility in the management of stray dogs rather than looking at them as a problem. “The non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers are doing a great job when it comes to the welfare of stray dogs and bringing down cases of dog bites. But they have their own limitations. The stray dogs don’t bite unless instigated. Sometimes, the animals get aggressive out of fear or pain. The solution for this is effective implementation of the ABC programme by the PMC and awareness amongst the public,” she said.

