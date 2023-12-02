Struck by golf ball, biker files police complaint against club

PUNE: A motorcyclist was struck by a golf ball near the golf course on Pune Airport Road, prompting him to file a formal complaint against the golf course management, said officials. The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Wednesday in the vicinity of GST Bhavan, leaving Amol Vishwanath Nakhate, 30, with injuries and raising questions about safety measures at the golf course.

(Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On Wednesday, Nakhate, a lawyer by profession, was on his way to the District Land Records’ Office in Yerawada for a hearing, accompanied by a colleague, when the accident took place. Riding his bike next to the boundary wall of the Poona Club Golf Course, Nakhate, was suddenly hit under the eye by a golf ball coming from the golf course. The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose control, resulting in a fall. Upon regaining consciousness, the biker found the golf ball lying beside him and noticed a wound under his eye which was bleeding. He was transported to Sassoon Hospital for immediate medical attention. Post-treatment, the victim proceeded to take legal action against the management of the golf course and an unidentified individual playing golf at the time of the incident. In his complaint, Nakhate, alleged that the golf course management had not taken precautionary measures for the safety and security of people passing nearby.

Ashok Kate, police sub-inspector at Yerawada police station, said, “The victim was injured due to a golf ball when he was on his motorcycle. As per his complaint, we have registered a case against the golf course management and an unknown person playing golf at the time of the incident.”

The Yerawada police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The golf course management has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. However, it is anticipated that they will be called upon to provide details of safety protocols in place and to address any negligence that may have led to the motorcyclist being struck by the stray golf ball. A case has been registered at the Yerawada police station under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

