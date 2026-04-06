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    Marine Engineering student dies after basketball structure collapses in Pune

    He sustained a scarf fracture. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in the Talegaon area and declared dead by the doctor.

    Updated on: Apr 06, 2026 11:20 AM IST
    By Shrinivas Deshpande
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    A 20-year-old student died after a basketball structure collapsed on him at a campus of a private maritime college in Induri, Maval, raising serious concerns over safety standards and maintenance of sports infrastructure.

    Vishal Varma, originally from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, was a second-year student of Marine Engineering College. (Vishal Verma/LinkedIn)
    Vishal Varma, originally from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, was a second-year student of Marine Engineering College. (Vishal Verma/LinkedIn)

    The deceased has been identified as Vishal Varma, 20, originally from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, who was a second-year student of Marine Engineering College. The incident was reported on early Sunday, when the student was returning to his room after completing his morning routine.

    According to Talegaon MIDC police, the man was returning to his room after his morning routine when he stopped at an empty basketball court to perform pull-ups on the structure.

    Santosh Patil, senior police inspector at Talegoan MIDC police station, said, “The basketball structure was broken and collapsed. He came under an iron pole and was seriously injured.”

    He sustained a scarf fracture. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in the Talegaon area and declared dead by the doctor.

    It is also being alleged that the ambulance came late. However, there was no official confirmation on this.

    An accidental death report case has been filed at Talegoan MIDC police Station. Officials said that after the investigation, they will decide whether any negligence was reported in the case.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/Marine Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapses In Pune
    Home/Cities/Pune News/Marine Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapses In Pune
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