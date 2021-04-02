Students raise concerns over SPPU exam guidelines

The first semester examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is going to start from April 10 and guidelines regarding conducting the exams have been issued by the university. All SPPU affiliated colleges will be conducting the exams for more than 3,500 subjects in the online mode and its timetable has been declared department wise.

Students have raised certain questions over conducting the exam in online mode which will affect the examination as well as the results.

As per the guidelines issued by SPPU’s examination department it is stated that, “Students must register themselves for the examination through their mobile or email id. If there is any technical issue raised while appearing for the online exam, then only that specific time period will be increased due to which the exam was delayed.”

The most important issue given in the guidelines is about declaration of results within 48 hours after appearing for the exam.

“Once the student completes the exam and submits his/her paper, the result will be declared within the next 48 hours on the student profile system. If the student has any doubt or issue with the results, then he/she should immediately apply online in the same system in the next 48 hours. If the student doesn’t apply within the given time, then there won’t be any further complaint will be considered valid,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

Last year, the SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day, both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. While for the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for one-hour duration.

Strongly opposing these new guidelines specifically about the result, Kuldeep Ambekar, president of students helping hand organisation said, “We all have experienced that there are several technical issues and problems come while appearing for the exam and it continues in result process too. Students had to fight for two to three months to get their results corrected from the university. Now, they are saying that apply within 48 hours to correct the results or later on it won’t be taken. This is not acceptable and there should be a provision to keep offline application for verification or correction of results.”