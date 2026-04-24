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Subedar and Asian championship medallist found hanging in Vishrantwadi

The tying of the hands is unusual. We are probing various angles, including his personal life, financial situation and professional environment, says police

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:48 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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An international-level acrobatic gymnast serving with the Indian Army as subedar was found hanging from a tree near his residence in Kusmade Colony at Mhaske Vasti on the Pune-Alandi Road in Vishrantwadi on Wednesday morning, police said.

Some CCTV cameras in the area are non-functional, and efforts are being made to repair them and retrieve any possible footage, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased, identified as Siddesh Bhosale, 34, was found hanging with a water pipe tied around his neck, while his hands were also bound with the same pipe.

Deputy commissioner of police Chilumula Rajnikanth said the autopsy report confirmed death due to hanging, but investigators were examining multiple aspects of the case because of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The tying of the hands is unusual. We are probing various angles, including his personal life, financial situation and professional environment,” Rajnikanth said.

“We are collecting footage from nearby locations to trace his movements after he left home. Some CCTV cameras in the area are non-functional, and efforts are being made to repair them and retrieve any possible footage,” the officer said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Subedar and Asian championship medallist found hanging in Vishrantwadi
Home / Cities / Pune / Subedar and Asian championship medallist found hanging in Vishrantwadi
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