Suicide case: Pune police to question deceased woman’s flatmates

The Pune police will question the two men with whom the 23-year-old woman, who died by suicide recently, was living with in Mohammadwadi, Pune, according to officials.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP sought probe into woman’s death after some audio clips indicating her association with a minister in Maharashtra cabinet went viral.

Meanwhile, the National Commissioner of Women (NCW) has written to the regional additional commissioner of police to file a report in the incident.

“When the incident happened, it was not the right time to push the family members to talk about it. The initial statements of the two men were recorded. However, we have called them again for a detailed statement. We have also informed the family members to record a statement. We will get it done in the course of the investigation,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-5, Pune police.

The 23-year-old woman, who is believed to have been in Pune for a spoken English course, enjoyed a mini-celebrity status on a social media application with 166,000 followers.

The woman had posted on her profile on the day she was reported to have died by suicide. Her posts indicated that she felt helpless and suffocated.

When asked about the post mortem report, senior police inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanowrie police station said, “The initial doctor’s opinion has only informed us about the cause of death - head and spinal injury due to the fall. Her family members have said that she had issues like psoriasis.”

The girl’s sister took to Facebook to speak out against social media posts about her sister and the allegations surrounding the cause of her death. Social media platforms are rife with posts about the recordings of the alleged minister with one of the boys that the girl was living with.

The veracity of those recordings is yet to be verified. However, the issue has gained traction after multiple leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made multiple posts about the woman.

“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has been tagged in a Twitter Post wherein the Commission has been requested to take cognisance of the alleged suicide of a girl named PS in Pune on February 7. The Commission has taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Maharashtra seeking appropriate action. The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter at the earliest. A copy of the letter has also been sent to additional commissioner of police, East Region, Pune, Maharashtra,” read a statement by the NCW.

Even though the opposition BJP party has mounted pressure on the Pune police to register a case in the matter, the police are investigating the initial accidental death report which was registered on February 7.