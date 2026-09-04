Sunetra Pawar announces special task force for Hinjewadi; PMRDA prepares 426 cr infra plan

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday announced the setting up of a special task force comprising senior officials of different departments in Pune to resolve the infrastructure issues of Hinjewadi and the interconnected areas of Maan and Marunji.

Pawar (L) chaired a meeting with senior officials of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Pune divisional commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale. (HT)

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The special force will be headed by the Pune district collector, Jitendra Dudi.

She also said that Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has prepared a ₹426 crore development plan to boost the basic infrastructure in Hinjewadi.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be requested to urgently organise a meeting regarding the speedy implementation of the development plan prepared by PMRDA,” she added.

Pawar chaired a meeting with senior officials of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Pune divisional commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, Dudi, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and others to chalk out a plan to resolve the issues of Hinjewadi.

Representatives from different companies in Hinjewadi and the members of Forum of IT Employees (FITE) were also present in the deliberations.

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{{^usCountry}} “The authorities must prepare a concrete action plan for resolving various pending issues, including roads, traffic, water, electricity, waste management and metro in the Hinjewadi area. The plan must be executed in a time-bound manner. Different agencies must coordinate to expedite the development plan,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The authorities must prepare a concrete action plan for resolving various pending issues, including roads, traffic, water, electricity, waste management and metro in the Hinjewadi area. The plan must be executed in a time-bound manner. Different agencies must coordinate to expedite the development plan,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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In Hinjewadi, multiple agencies like PMRDA, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Metro, public works department, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and gram panchayats are involved in development works.

She directed the authorities to hold a weekly coordination meeting to review the progress of the projects. She also instructed the police authorities to increase police manpower for traffic management and install CCTVs at a fast pace.

Dudi said that over five lakh citizens travel to and from the Hinjewadi area daily. Traffic congestion arises due to limited entry and exit routes. As an immediate solution to traffic congestion, measures like deploying 100 personnel of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), restricting heavy vehicles during rush hours, and making necessary changes in the working hours of IT companies were proposed. He also highlighted the plan to fill potholes on the roads.

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“There is a plan to lay about 60 km of drainage network, footpaths and street lights within the next one and a half years. To solve the water issue in the Hinjewadi area, plans are afoot to make water available from Pavana dam and streamline water supply through the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) scheme,” he said.

Chaudhari said six new parallel roads have been planned to reduce the traffic load at Bhujbal, Laxmi and Hinjewadi Chowks, and the land acquisition process for them is underway.

“The development plan will ensure a smooth commute to and from metro stations to the IT park. The first 12 stations of the metro have received CMRS approval and services are likely to start soon,” he said.

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The state president of the FITE, Pavanjit Mane, said that during the meeting he reminded the authorities that similar plans were announced in the past too but the projects failed to take off.

“Our stir on September 6 will be organised at Hinjewadi against the poor infrastructure. We have requested the authorities to spell out their plans with the IT employees and residents on that day,” said Mane.