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Sunetra Pawar steps up Baramati campaign in final leg

In Baramati's assembly bypoll, deputy CM Sunetra Pawar boosts voter outreach as polling nears, despite perceived one-sidedness. Polls on April 23.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Even as the Baramati assembly bypoll appears largely one-sided, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and other members of the Pawar family have intensified campaigning in the final stretch, focusing on voter outreach and turnout. Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to speak at a rally in Baramati on Tuesday.

Her sons, Parth and Jay, have taken the lead in grassroots mobilisation. (X)

Thirteen contestants, including Sunetra and other independents, are competing in the bypoll scheduled for April 23. The bypoll was necessitated after the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s death, triggering calls for an unopposed election.

Her sons, Parth and Jay, have taken the lead in grassroots mobilisation. Jay has been travelling extensively across smaller villages, holding corner meetings and interacting directly with voters, while Parth has been engaging with party workers and addressing the media, urging voters not to take the election lightly despite the absence of a strong opponent.

“While reviewing election preparations and interacting with citizens and party workers, we reaffirmed our resolve to carry forward a model of fast-paced, people-centric development built through direct connection with the public,” Sunetra said during a meeting on Sunday.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Sunetra Pawar steps up Baramati campaign in final leg
Home / Cities / Pune / Sunetra Pawar steps up Baramati campaign in final leg
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