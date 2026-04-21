Sunetra Pawar steps up Baramati campaign in final leg

Even as the Baramati assembly bypoll appears largely one-sided, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and other members of the Pawar family have intensified campaigning in the final stretch, focusing on voter outreach and turnout. Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to speak at a rally in Baramati on Tuesday.

Her sons, Parth and Jay, have taken the lead in grassroots mobilisation. (X)

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Thirteen contestants, including Sunetra and other independents, are competing in the bypoll scheduled for April 23. The bypoll was necessitated after the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s death, triggering calls for an unopposed election.

Her sons, Parth and Jay, have taken the lead in grassroots mobilisation. Jay has been travelling extensively across smaller villages, holding corner meetings and interacting directly with voters, while Parth has been engaging with party workers and addressing the media, urging voters not to take the election lightly despite the absence of a strong opponent.

“While reviewing election preparations and interacting with citizens and party workers, we reaffirmed our resolve to carry forward a model of fast-paced, people-centric development built through direct connection with the public,” Sunetra said during a meeting on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} In another outreach message, she stressed the importance of grassroots coordination. “We have focused on strengthening public outreach, communication and coordination at every level. Each worker must reach voters, understand their expectations and effectively present the party’s vision. With unity, planning and public trust, we are determined to continue Baramati’s development momentum,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another outreach message, she stressed the importance of grassroots coordination. “We have focused on strengthening public outreach, communication and coordination at every level. Each worker must reach voters, understand their expectations and effectively present the party’s vision. With unity, planning and public trust, we are determined to continue Baramati’s development momentum,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the perceived advantage, party leaders are making a concerted push to ensure a high voter turnout. “There is a tendency among voters to assume the result is a foregone conclusion, especially in the summer. But it is important that people step out and vote,” Parth said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the perceived advantage, party leaders are making a concerted push to ensure a high voter turnout. “There is a tendency among voters to assume the result is a foregone conclusion, especially in the summer. But it is important that people step out and vote,” Parth said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar from the rival NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction also campaigned for her in the last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar from the rival NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction also campaigned for her in the last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a senior NCP leader, with polling set for April 23, the focus for the ruling alliance remains on consolidating support and ensuring turnout, even as the outcome appears largely predictable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a senior NCP leader, with polling set for April 23, the focus for the ruling alliance remains on consolidating support and ensuring turnout, even as the outcome appears largely predictable. {{/usCountry}}

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