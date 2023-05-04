Super Dimona aircrafts take flight to mark 75 years of NDA

PUNE

Two Super Dimona aircrafts took flight from Air Force Training Team (AFTT) at the National Defence Academy (NDA), commemorating 75 glorious years of the institute in crafting military leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.

The NDA, as part of the theme ‘Forging Joint Military Leadership’ started off with a cross-country flight to Air Force Academy and back on May 3.

Year-long celebratory activities are to be held from 16 January 2023 to 16 January 2024 to celebrate NDA’s achievements in numerous fields.

The formation was flagged off by Maj Gen Sanjeev Dogra, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of NDA. The ferry began on the morning of May 3 from NDA.

On May 4, NDA cadets and instructors will fly to the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, to meet with AFA cadets.

The flight will be completed when it returns to NDA on May 5, exhibiting the Tri-Services ideals and culture of this outstanding institution.

Six cadets and two instructors flew the Super Dimona aircraft for around 1400 kilometres.