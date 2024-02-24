Survey to identify pollution sources at Indrayani River

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) along with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will conduct a survey to identify pollution sources along the Indrayani River. For a long time, the Indrayani River has become a point of concern as the toxic foam appears in the river time and again indicating the higher pollution in the water body. (HT FILE)

The joint inspection is likely to be conducted in the first week of March, said officials.

Indrayani River originates in Kurvande village near Lonavla and flows eastwards through the Hindu pilgrimage centres at Dehu and Alandi.

The river which is considered to be sacred flows through several areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Manchak Jandhav, sub-regional officer, MPCB, said, “The joint inspection will be conducted of Indrayani River although the date is yet to be finalised, we are working on the agenda and it is likely to be conducted in the first week of March.”

“River flowing from the PCMC limit will be the main priority area during the inspection. We will also be looking at water streams connected with the river,” he said.

Along with river inspection, the board also plans to carry out a joint sample testing of Indrayani river water.

Recently, in February, a large layer of foam was noticed on the river and citizens and environmental activists have voiced concern and have demanded that both the PCMC and MPCB to take strict action against culprits.

While the primary inspection by the authorities suggested that households’ sewage water is the major source of water pollution in Indrayani, many citizens and conservationists also pointed out that industries along the riverbank, contribute to the river pollution.