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Suspecting report card fudge, man kills 9-year-old daughter, burns body

Man allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter using wooden cutter and later attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire in Daund taluka of Pune district

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Pune: A man allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter using a wooden cutter and later attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire in Daund taluka of Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

Man allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter using wooden cutter and later attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire in Daund taluka of Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident came to light on Sunday, and Pune rural police arrested the accused from Daund on Monday.

The crime occurred at Hanumanwasti in Deulgaon Raje village, where the accused, identified as Shantaram Duryodhan Chavan, 33, allegedly killed his daughter following a minor dispute reportedly linked to her school academic performance.

According to Daund police, the accused was living with his daughter and his 10-year-old son. On Sunday, the girl showed him her annual school report card. He suspected that she had deliberately altered her marks to show improved performance. He also allegedly believed that she had tampered with her brother’s report card to reflect poorer results.

“Enraged over the issue, the accused allegedly picked up a wooden cutter and launched a brutal attack on the girl, inflicting severe injuries to her throat and cheeks, leading to her death,” said Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Suspecting report card fudge, man kills 9-year-old daughter, burns body
Home / Cities / Pune / Suspecting report card fudge, man kills 9-year-old daughter, burns body
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