Swargate records highest noise pollution on Lakshmi Pujan day

At 99.7 decibels (dBA) the Swargate area recorded the highest noise pollution on Lakshmi Poojan day (Sunday) this year, as per Maharashtra Pollution Control Board ( MPCB). Firecrackers burst at Market Yard. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The noise level monitoring data by the MPCB also highlighted that this year, all the areas where noise levels were monitored, recorded noise levels much beyond the standard limits, and the noise level was higher between 6pm and 9pm.

As per the MPCB’s observation, Shivajinagar, Karve Road, Satara Road, Swargate, Khadki, Yerawada, Shaniwarwada, Lakshmi Road, Sarasbag, Aundh Gaon, and University Road have recorded sound limited above 90 decibels. Which was beyond the permissible limit during both day and night time.

As per the CPCB standard, the noise level in residential is set up to 55 decibels in the daytime while at night time it is limited to 45 decibels. In commercial areas, the limit is set up to 65 in the daytime and 55 at night time. For silence zones, it is up to 50 (daytime ) and 40 (nighttime).

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “Vehicular movement and firecrackers are major sources of noise pollution during Diwali festival. Both these activities cause a rise in ambient noise levels.”

The MPCB has conducted noise monitoring during the Diwali festival for over two decades. This year too, as a part of their annual exercise, the board conducted the noise levels monitoring exercise in three phases during the Diwali festival.

The phases include pre-Diwali on November 10, on the day of Laxshmi Poojan which is on November 12, and post-festival monitoring on November 15. This exercise is being conducted at 11 different locations across the city.

