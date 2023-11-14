close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Swargate records highest noise pollution on Lakshmi Pujan day

Swargate records highest noise pollution on Lakshmi Pujan day

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Nov 14, 2023 07:48 AM IST

The Swargate area in Pune recorded the highest noise pollution on Lakshmi Poojan day, with noise levels much beyond the standard limits in all monitored areas. Vehicular movement and firecrackers were identified as major sources of noise pollution during Diwali. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board conducted noise monitoring in three phases during the festival.

At 99.7 decibels (dBA) the Swargate area recorded the highest noise pollution on Lakshmi Poojan day (Sunday) this year, as per Maharashtra Pollution Control Board ( MPCB).

Firecrackers burst at Market Yard. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Firecrackers burst at Market Yard. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The noise level monitoring data by the MPCB also highlighted that this year, all the areas where noise levels were monitored, recorded noise levels much beyond the standard limits, and the noise level was higher between 6pm and 9pm.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the MPCB’s observation, Shivajinagar, Karve Road, Satara Road, Swargate, Khadki, Yerawada, Shaniwarwada, Lakshmi Road, Sarasbag, Aundh Gaon, and University Road have recorded sound limited above 90 decibels. Which was beyond the permissible limit during both day and night time.

As per the CPCB standard, the noise level in residential is set up to 55 decibels in the daytime while at night time it is limited to 45 decibels. In commercial areas, the limit is set up to 65 in the daytime and 55 at night time. For silence zones, it is up to 50 (daytime ) and 40 (nighttime).

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “Vehicular movement and firecrackers are major sources of noise pollution during Diwali festival. Both these activities cause a rise in ambient noise levels.”

The MPCB has conducted noise monitoring during the Diwali festival for over two decades. This year too, as a part of their annual exercise, the board conducted the noise levels monitoring exercise in three phases during the Diwali festival.

The phases include pre-Diwali on November 10, on the day of Laxshmi Poojan which is on November 12, and post-festival monitoring on November 15. This exercise is being conducted at 11 different locations across the city.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out