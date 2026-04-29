Swift railway response, but Pune railway services hit after derailment of Vande Bharat

Restoration work continued through the night at Pune Railway Station after the derailment of a coach of the Vande Bharat Express, even as railway authorities prioritised passenger safety and arranged alternate travel. Hundreds of stranded passengers were swiftly escorted to Platform No. 3 with the help of railway staff, coolies and RPF personnel, provided meals, and accommodated on a special train to Solapur. However, the incident significantly disrupted operations, with at least 8 trains cancelled, 4 diverted, 12 rescheduled, and 18 short-terminated at nearby stations such as Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Khadaki, as services were gradually restored in phases. Railway teams rushed to the spot immediately, cordoned off the section, and began emergency protocols to prevent further risk. (HT)

The derailment occurred on Monday evening, April 27, when the 22225 CSMT–Solapur Vande Bharat Express was entering Platform No. 3 at Pune Railway Station. Preliminary findings indicate that the trolley (wheel assembly) of the fourth coach slipped off the tracks at a diamond crossing within the station yard—an area already marked for upgradation under the ongoing yard remodelling project. Railway teams rushed to the spot immediately, cordoned off the section, and began emergency protocols to prevent further risk, while technical teams assessed the condition of the tracks and signalling systems.

Senior officials, including Central Railway General Manager Rajeev Shrivastava, inspected the site early Tuesday morning, even as a formal probe, classified as a ‘Headquarter Junior Administrative Grade Officers Inquiry’ is initiated to determine the exact cause of the derailment. Authorities have also reiterated that non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are being prioritised for replacement to avoid similar incidents.

Providing details of the response, Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said, “There were around 800 passengers onboard travelling towards Solapur from Mumbai and Pune. Immediately after the incident, all passengers were safely evacuated and brought to Platform No. 3 with the coordinated efforts of railway workers, officials, porters and RPF personnel. The Railways ensured that dinner was provided to all passengers, and a special train was arranged for their onward journey. This train departed at around 12.15 am and reached Solapur at approximately 5 am. Our foremost priority was passenger safety and comfort, and we ensured there was no panic and that everyone was assisted properly.”

While train operations at Pune station were significantly affected following the derailment. The Vande Bharat rake was re-railed and safely moved to the yard at around 2.30 am using cranes and hydraulic equipment. Due to safety considerations and ongoing restoration work, multiple train services had to be regulated. A total of 18 trains were short-terminated at nearby stations including Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Khadaki, while 12 trains were rescheduled. Four trains were diverted via alternate routes, and eight trains were cancelled on April 28, including the return Vande Bharat service from Solapur to Mumbai, along with certain DEMU and local services within the Pune division.

While no injuries were reported, the incident has once again drawn attention to infrastructure vulnerabilities at busy railway junctions. Officials confirmed that track inspections and signalling checks were carried out before resuming services, and upgrade work at the identified crossing will now be expedited as part of broader safety measures.