‘Talks on between BJP, Sena leadership to resolve Nashik, Jalgaon MLC poll disputes’

Pune/Nashik: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Saturday said discussions are underway between the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena to resolve issues arising from rebel candidates in the Nashik and Jalgaon legislative council elections.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Saturday said discussions are underway between top leadership of BJP and Shiv Sena to resolve issues arising from rebel candidates in MLC polls. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The elections will be held on June 18 and counting will take place on June 22.

In Nashik, rebel BJP leader Gokul Gite is contesting against the official Mahayuti candidate and Sena leader Narendra Darade. In Jalgaon, rebel Sena leader Reshma Kale has entered the fray against BJP’s Nandkishor Mahajan, the ruling alliance’s official nominee.

“It is natural for political workers to aspire to contest elections. However, the final decision on candidature rests with the top leadership of the respective parties. As far as the rebel Sena candidate in Jalgaon is concerned, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will take the final call,” Shinde said while addressing party workers in Jalgaon.

He expressed confidence that Kale would abide by whatever decision the Sena leadership takes.

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{{^usCountry}} Shinde said the Mahayuti’s priority in both Nashik and Jalgaon is to ensure the victory of its officially nominated candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shinde said the Mahayuti’s priority in both Nashik and Jalgaon is to ensure the victory of its officially nominated candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Kale maintained that she is determined to remain in the contest as an independent candidate.

“If Gite can contest as an independent in Nashik, why can’t I? The Jalgaon MLC seat was meant for Sena but was allotted to the BJP. There is resentment among our party workers,” she said.

According to Sena leaders in Jalgaon, Kale is likely to reconsider her candidature only if Gite also withdraws from the Nashik contest.

On Friday, Maharashtra ministers Girish Mahajan of the BJP and Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena met Gite in Nashik and urged him to withdraw from the race. However, Gite has so far remained firm on contesting the election and challenging Darade.

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