Talwade fire incident: Re-examine compensation value for victims, directs NGT

After taking up suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the fire incident at a candle manufacturing unit in Talwade area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked authorities to submit a report on environment clearance obtained by the unit, status of financial compensation given to the factory workers and re-examine whether the amount is adequate or not. The fire incident that took place at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade on December 8, 2023, had claimed 14 lives. (HT FILE)

The environmental watchdog’s order, released on Monday and uploaded on its website on Thursday, also states to transfer the case to its western zonal bench in Pune.

The fire incident that took place at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade on December 8, 2023, had claimed 14 lives.

The NGT bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel had earlier asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a detailed report about the incident. Accordingly, the board submitted the report to NGT on January 15, 2024, highlighting that the said unit did not obtain permission from the deputy director of the Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) office, flouted safety norms and did not seek environmental clearance.

Representatives from the district magistrate’s office and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were present during the hearing through video conferencing.

The representative from the district magistrate’s office informed NGT that 14 persons had died and one was injured in the incident. A closure action has been taken against the unit and ₹5,00,000 has been sanctioned for payment to the family members of deceased, and the amount has already been given to kin of five victims. The family of the one injured in the fire incident will be given ₹2,50,000 in due time.

The tribunal had given the order on Monday after the report submitted by MPCB and response submitted by the other representatives. The Member secretary, MPCB and district magistrate, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner were made party respondents in the case.

The tribunal also directed them to file their response indicating if the unit was operating with environmental clearance, the action taken against the unit for violating norms and details of financial payment made to the family of the deceased and the injured. The NGT directed authorities to re-examine if the compensation amount paid is adequate or not.

Transferring the case to the Western Zonal Bench, Pune, the tribunal asked the respondent to submit responses within four weeks.

“We have received the order copy from NGT and will submit our response,” said Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 14, 2024.