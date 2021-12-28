Tata, Siemens join hands to develop Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor

PUNE A joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under a public-private partnership route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The joint venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3 km corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the new metro rail policy. The project is to be completed in 39 months.

Siemens Limited is a part of the consortium that will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signalling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project. The order size of Siemens Limited is to the extent of Rs900 crore (approximately).

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Limited, said, “We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding the project to us.”

“Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop the project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune’s citizens to transform their every day,” he said.

Work for the project started officially in November (this year), almost four years after the foundation stone was laid. The corridor will connect Maan, near the Hinjewadi IT park, to the civil court in Shivajinagar.

Officials said it would take 40 minutes to complete the end-to-end commute on the route, which will comprise 23 stations.